Dave Portnoy Calls Raquel Leviss a ‘Trash Bag’ Amid Dating Rumors

Not holding back! Dave Portnoy denied rumors that he’s dating Vanderpump Rules alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss following his split from Silvana Mojica.

Are Dave Portnoy and Raquel Leviss Dating?

“I can confirm I’ve never met that trash bag in my life and it’s wildly insulting to even be mentioned in the same sentence as her,” the Barstool Sports founder, 46, told Page Six on Friday, November 24, while confirming his breakup from Silvana, 28, after two years together.

“It’s kinda wild when I just had a breakup which is hard enough to go through without hearing I f—ed that lady,” he added, referencing the speculation about Raquel, 29.

Romance rumors started flying after Dave and Raquel were both in Cary, Illinois, on the same day in October. The Massachusetts native was in the small suburb of Chicago to visit and review Uncle Jerry’s Pizza Company. As for Raquel, it’s unclear why she happened to be visiting the same town, but she posed with fans at Conscious Cup Coffee, per photos circulating on social media.

Raquel has become a social pariah since her affair with former VPR costar Tom Sandoval was exposed. The pair were hooking up for months amid his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, and the drama became a major plotline of the show. Tom, 40, and Ariana, 38, ended their relationship after news of the affair got out, and Raquel and Tom have also called it quits. Since the incident, known as Scandoval, Raquel quit the Bravo show.

Is Dave Portnoy Single?

The University of Michigan grad is officially on the market since things ended with Silvana, whom he began dating in March 2021.

Before Dave confirmed the news, fans began speculating that their romance fizzled out when Silvana shared a video on TikTok that showed her crying on a bathroom floor while looking at romantic greeting cards.

“Imagine you buy these for someone and then get broken up with,” she captioned the emotional video on November 22.

Prior to Silvana, Dave was married to Renee Satterthwaite from 2009 to 2017.