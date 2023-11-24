Sam Hunt Welcomes Second Child With Wife Hannah Lee Fowler

Image Credit: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Sam Hunt, 38, is feeling “thankful” for welcoming his second child with his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, 38. The country singer took to Instagram to share two new photos, including one photo that showed him and his spouse happily posing with their brood. He was holding their oldest child, daughter Lucy, 1, while he wore a white T-shirt under a jacket, black pants, and boots with a hat. Hannah was holding the infant, whose name they didn’t announce, while wearing a green sweater and jeans.

“Thank You Lord,” Sam shared in the caption. Shortly after he posted the announcement photo, fans took to the comments to send well wishes and congratulations. Others complimented the family snapshot, which was taken outside near a building made partly of bricks.

In addition to the family photo, Sam shared a photo of him and Hannah posing with others as they sat on top of horses outside. They all flashed smiles and appeared to be happy. It’s unknown if the photos were taken this week or before that, but the lovebirds have seemed to be enjoying their new role as parents of two.

Before Sam and Hannah’s second child was born, the couple reconciled four months after Hannah filed for divorce in February 2022 and accused her husband of being “guilty of adultery.” After she asked for primary custody of their unborn child, she asked the court to dismiss the divorce filing in April 2022. Since the headline-making on-again, off-again split, both Sam and Hannah have been pretty private about their life together.

Sam sometimes shares memorable moments of Lucy and has spoken publicly about being a dad. “Being out here in the music business and being out on the road has sort of hardened my heart. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight,” he said about the tot’s influence while on stage during a performance. The proud dad also wrote that she’s “worth far more than rubies” in a previous Instagram post.

Sam and Hannah have been married since 2017. They met while attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham together and dated on and off before getting engaged.