Trisha Paytas Pregnant With Baby No. 2

How do you follow a first act that includes a baby named Malibu Barbie? YouTuber Trisha Paytas is about to show us, as the influencer is expecting her second child with husband Moses Hacmon, 45! The non-binary singer, 34, who uses all pronouns, took to Instagram on November 21 to share the good news, just over one year after welcoming their first child. Along with a photo carousel of the family, including little Malibu Barbie, enjoying the fall weather while displaying a sonogram, she wrote, “Thankful. Baby #2 coming May 2024.”

In the photo collection, taken by photographer Bethann Greenberg, the entire family dressed up in autumn-friendly attire, with Tricia rocking a cute brown sweater dress with sparkling thigh-high boots. Malibu Barbie wore a cream-colored outfit reading “Big Sister,” and Moses wore a coordinating tan sweater ensemble.

Trisha has 944,000 followers on the platform, many of whom were so thrilled, they took to the comments thread to gush. “OMGGGG!!!! Yessss GO TRISH!!!!!” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!! so happy for you and your growing family.” A third quipped, “okay fertile queen,” noting their previous fertility struggles — Trisha explained in a 2016 YouTube video that they’d been diagnosed with PID (Pelvic Inflammatory Disease), which can cause fertility issues.

After marrying Moses, an Israeli artist, in December of 2021 after a year of dating, they announced their first pregnancy together on Valentine’s Day in 2022. “Love at first [heart emoji] beat,” Trisha captioned a sonogram photo, a short video clip, and a pic of them holding up positive pregnancy tests. They added the hashtag, “happyvalentinesday.” That same day, Trisha took to their preferred platform, YouTube, to share her feelings. “I’m in disbelief in so many ways but at the same time it just feels right,” she said at the time. “All of a sudden I just feel a sense of purpose.”

Seven months later, the happy couple welcomed Malibu Barbie on September 14, 2022. “She has arrived,” Trisha captioned photos on September 15, 2022. “Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon born 09.14.22.” They finished the sweet announcement with angel and praying hands emojis.