Kody Brown Admits He Doesn’t ‘Ever Want to Talk to Janelle Again’ in Explosive ‘Sister Wives’ Preview

Image Credit: TLC

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown have been broken up for some time now, but the animosity on Kody’s end hasn’t simmered. In the preview for the Sister Wives: One on One Special, Kody, 54, still has a lot of bad blood toward Janelle, 54. “I was thinking to myself, I don’t ever want to talk to Janelle again,” Kody tells moderator Sukanya Krishnan.

After their explosive fight before Christmas, Kody and Janelle have been on the outs. Over the course of several months, Janelle has come to the conclusion that she doesn’t want to be married to Kody anymore. “I think what’s happened is I’m growing, and I need something different,” Janelle told Christine Brown in a previous episode.

However, Janelle has been open about how she’s struggling with splitting from Kody for good given her dedication to her faith. She admitted to Christine, 51, that she would stay married to Kody if he changed. “If he were to give me what I needed in a relationship, I would stay,” she said.

Despite the hope Janelle had, she and Kody never reconciled. Kody has harbored resentment toward Christine and Janelle for leaving him. “They’re trash-talking me because I’m guilty of not loving them,” Kody says in the upcoming special. Meanwhile, Robyn Brown gets emotional about the dismantling of her plural family. “You have 6 kids. That’s worth fighting for,” Robyn, 45, says in the special about Kody’s relationship with Janelle.

In the midst of his split from Janelle, Kody’s relationship with Meri Brown continued to disintegrate. In the November 19 episode, Kody said it was “ridiculous” for him to stay in a “duty-bound marriage” to Meri, 52. He told her, “I don’t think it’s fair to either of us.”

Kody and Meri both agreed that they should end what’s left of their marriage. It was a negotiation that was long overdue,” Kody said. “I mean, it’s been maybe a wasted 7 years for Meri, I have no idea. But we’ve agreed now, and I hope she finds peace because I will.” The Sister Wives: One on One Special will air November 26 on TLC.