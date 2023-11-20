Mariah Carey’s Twins Look So Grown Up as They Present Her With Chart Achievement Award at BBMAs

Image Credit: PMC

Mariah Carey shared a special moment with her 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, on stage at the Billboard Music Awards on November 19. After performing “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah, 54, received the Chart Achievement Award from her two children, who came out on stage to hand the gold trophy to their mom.

“Congratulations, mom!” the twins sweetly told Mariah. They both had on heavy coats to go along with the winter wonderland theme of Mariah’s performance.

“Thank you babies,” Mariah said to her kids. “I couldn’t ask for better presenters than Roc and Roe. Thank you guys.” Mariah went on to thank her fans for keeping her iconic Christmas song a hit after all these years.

Mariah shares her twins with her ex Nick Cannon, who she was married to from 2008 to 2016. In an interview with PEOPLE last month, Mariah gushed over Monroe and Moroccan and jokingly admitted that she’s not ready to see them become teenagers next April. “They’re good, nice kids,” the Grammy Award winner said. “They’re kind-hearted people, and I really enjoy being around them and watching them grow up into the people that they’re ultimately going to become.”

Mariah also revealed some of the holiday traditions that she has with her kids. “We have our traditions, like rolling in the snow, jumping in the hot tubs — stuff that most people don’t do, but it’s just that we’re all kind of daredevils,” she shared. “We also sit and play games, like Heads Up! or Taboo. For the past four years, I’ve been trying to make my traditional Christmas meals, like my dad’s recipe for linguini and clam sauce. I like to make sure Monroe and Rocky come in and cook with me.”

Back in 2021, Mariah opened up about her role as a mom and how she isn’t too strict with the twins. “I’m going to have to quote ‘Mean Girls’ and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.’ There are no rules in this house,” she told Us magazine. “No, there are rules in this house, that’s the difference. I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don’t. I hate that more than anything. So, you know, I do want to be, like, ‘I’m not really a mom, I’m a cool mom.’ But you’re never a ‘cool mom’ — you just never are.”