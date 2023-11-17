Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Plunging Sheer Gown at the ‘GQ’ Men of the Year Event

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Megan Thee Stallion stole the show on the red carpet of GQ’s Men of the Year party in Los Angeles on November 16, 2023. The 28-year-old left little to the imagination when she rocked an entirely see-through brown dress with an incredibly plunging neckline.

Megan’s halter-neck dress featured a low-cut neckline which she chose to go braless beneath, revealing ample cleavage. The dress was also cut out on the side of the bodice showing off her tiny waist. As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, the entire skirt was sheer, showing off her long legs beneath. On the side of the frock were black crystal embellishments and intricate lace and she accessorized her sexy look with a pair of brown sandals and dangling diamond earrings.

Aside from Megan’s dress, her glam also slayed and we loved her super curly updo that had one section of curls pulled out and left in front of her face. A sultry metallic smokey eye and a glossy red lip tied her look together.

Megan looked absolutely amazing in this dress when she showed off her svelte figure which she’s been working hard for lately. Megan has been posting tons of videos of her in the gym to social media and just recently, she posted a video of herself working out on TikTok while putting her toned abs and tiny waist on full display in a tiny crop top with super short and tight biker shorts while at the gym.

In the video, Megan rocked a camouflage hat while showing off her super intense workout. In the video, Megan was showing off the exercises she was doing while telling the camera that despite the workouts being “tiring,” “I told myself, you need to be more disciplined.”