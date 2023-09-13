Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Shut Down VMAs Fight Rumors in New Video: ‘Love Ya’

Image Credit: Shutterstock (2)

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake are proving they’ve got nothing but love for each other in a new video, which she posted hours after fans speculated that they had a heated exchange backstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I just talk with my hands lol @justintimberlake love ya [sic],” Megan, 28, captioned the clip via Instagram on Wednesday, September 13. The post is a TikTok selfie video of her and Justin, 42, laughing and smiling for the camera. The video was synced to Fukai Mori’s “Do As Infinity.”

Megan’s fans flooded the comments section to applaud her for sharing the video, as one wrote, “And that’s how you clear the air, period!” Another cheekily added, “Tell ‘em cry you a river and get over it,” in reference to Justin’s song, “Cry Me a River.”

The “Savage” artist uploaded her video just hours after social media users speculated that she and the “Mirrors” crooner had a tense moment while at the VMAs on Tuesday, September 12. A viral video circulated via X — the platform previously known as Twitter — of Megan appearing to snub Justin as he and other members of NSYNC walked away. Though some initially thought the duo had an uncomfortable exchange while backstage, Justin’s bandmate Joey Fatone was seen laughing next to JT as they all walked past Megan.

A source close to the situation also weighed in on the moment and told HollywoodLife, “Meg loves Justin. She was saying “No, no, no, we’ve never met before.’ It was their first time meeting, and she was excited.”

It was a busy night for both pop artists, as Megan took the stage with Cardi B to perform their single “Bongos.” The dynamic duo lit up the stage and transformed it into a tropical paradise. For Justin’s part, he reunited with NSYNC members Joey, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick to present the award for Best Pop Song to one of their biggest fans Taylor Swift. The “Anti-Hero” artist, 33, delivered her acceptance speech next to the “Bye, Bye, Bye” artists.

“I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this,” Taylor joked, referring to how she had to speak on stage right after hugging the bandmates. “Like, I had your dolls. … They’re gonna do something, and I need to know what it is. You guys are pop personified. So, to receive this from your golden pop hands is really — it’s too much. Thank you for the friendship bracelets.”