Kaia Gerber Rocks Sexy Brown Strapless Gown Alongside Mom Cindy Crawford: Photos

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber enjoyed their second red carpet event together in New York City this week. One day after they rocked matching looks at a Planet Omega event, the mother-daughter duo attended the National Book Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 15 – but this time they used the opportunity to show off their opposite styles by wearing completely different outfits.

Cindy, 57, wore a white pantsuit with a matching blouse and a pair of silver open-toe heels. The mom-of-two held a white clutch purse that matched her entire outfit in her hand. Her additional accessories included a white pearl necklace and a pair of silver earrings.

Kaia, 22, contrasted Cindy’s look in a strapless brown floor-length dress that featured a leather band at the neckline. The Babylon actress wore minimal makeup to show off her natural beauty next to her mom, one of the original supermodels.

The night before the National Book Awards, Cindy and Kaia both wore black to Planet Omega’s Fashion Panel and Cocktail Party. Cindy had on a midi dress with a V neckline and puffy sleeves, while Kaia wore a turtleneck bodysuit with a pleated miniskirt and tights. They’ve been making their rounds around New York City all week, but it’s anyone’s guess where they end up next.

Kaia has followed in her mother’s footsteps and has made a name for herself in the modeling industry at a young age. Cindy, who shares Kaia with her husband, businessman Rande Gerber, has spoken about how proud she is of her daughter and how Kaia has managed to balance her career and her personal life.

“I think that she kind of sees how my husband and I have dealt with it throughout the years,” Cindy told PEOPLE at the 6th annual Best Buddies charity event in May, before adding that Kaia “has a very good head on her shoulders and is figuring out how she wants to create that private work-public balance.”

Kaia, for her part, appreciates everything her mom has taught her about becoming a model. “She has always been my hero and my role model because of the way she treats people and the lens that she sees the world through, and that’s something for which I’m beyond grateful,” Kaia said about her mother in a 2019 essay for Vogue.