Arnold Schwarzenegger Reportedly ‘Really Likes’ Timea Palacsik After They Were Spotted Kissing

Image Credit: Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Timea Palacsik are enjoying their time together. The Terminator actor, 76, “really likes” the Hungarian actress, 41, according to a new report by Us Weekly. “They aren’t official yet, but his friends see how he is with her, and think they will [be] very soon,” an insider told the outlet on November 15.

The source also revealed that Arnold and Timea met through mutual friends and “have been in the same orbit for a while” because of their acting backgrounds. “[They] got along very well from the moment they met,” the source adds. “They’re taking things slow but are a very adorable couple, and they are always laughing and giggling. She keeps him feeling very young.”

Earlier this week, the new pair were first spotted kissing in public while having fun on a bike ride in Venice Beach, California. The last person Arnold was romantically linked to was Heather Milligan, a physical therapist. The two started dating in 2012 and, at some point, their relationship fizzled out, though it is still unclear when that happened.

Arnold’s most well-known relationship was with ex-wife Maria Shriver. The two were married from 1986 until they split in 2011 when the former governor of California was discovered to have fathered his son, Joseph, with Mildred “Patty” Baena. Maria, 68, and Arnold eventually finalized their divorce in 2021, agreeing that she would receive half of Arnold’s retirement savings.

Earlier this year, the Total Recall actor opened up in his documentary, Arnold, about how his and Maria’s marriage crumbled following his affair with Mildred.

“I think that I have caused enough pain for my family because of my f**k-up,” Arnold explained. “Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer. The kids had to suffer. Joseph. His mother. Everyone. … I am going to have to live with it the rest of my life.” The Kindergarten Cop star also noted he didn’t want to go further into detail about his past affair because the discussion would “open up the wounds again.”

Arnold and Maria share children Christina, Patrick, Christopher and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who recently married actor Chris Pratt.

In his Netflix doc, Arnold described how his political aspirations affected his and Maria’s relationship. “It was very, very tough on my marriage, on my relationship with Maria and with the kids when I was governor,” he explained. “I also lived in denial of a lot of the problems that exist[ed].”