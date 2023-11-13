Arnold Schwarzenegger, 76, Kisses Hungarian Actress Timea Palacsik, 41, During L.A. Bike Ride: Photos

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoyed a PDA-filled bike ride with Hungarian actress Timea Palacsik around Venice Beach, California on Sunday, November 12. The pictures of Arnold, 76, and Timea, 41, were taken exactly one week after the Terminator star was seen kissing another mystery woman, sparking speculation that he’s split from his girlfriend of ten years, Heather Milligan.

Arnold and Timea, who is over 30 years younger than him, rode their bikes and enjoyed a workout at Gold’s Gym on Sunday, according to Daily Mail. Arnold gave Timea a kiss during the adventurous outing, which their friends were also apart of. The father-of-five wore a blue puffer jacket, black shorts, black knee-high socks, blue sneakers, and sunglasses, while Timea had on a black sweatshirt with matching leggings and sneakers.

One week earlier, Arnold went on a bike ride in Santa Monica with a blonde woman whose identity remains a mystery, per Daily Mail. The former California governor kissed the woman in pictures that were taken November 5. Arnold has not addressed his relationships with Timea or the mystery woman. Timea posted an Instagram with Arnold in June to celebrate the release of his Netflix doc, but it’s unclear how exactly they know each other.

Arnold’s latest outings with two different women suggests that he’s no longer dating Heather, 49. The Jingle All the Way actor met the physical therapist in 2012 and they started dating in 2013, after he split from ex-wife Maria Shriver following his affair with the former couple’s housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena. Arnold recently spoke about his love for Heather in an interview with PEOPLE published on September 28.

“We have so many things in common. I think the world of her,” Arnold said at the time about his “fantastic” girlfriend. “I love that she’s into working,” he added. “She’s clearly independent. She just is driven as hell.” The famous bodybuilder also praised Heather for being the “driving force” in her family and caring for her parents when they both battled cancer.

Back in May, Arnold opened up about loving both Heather and Maria — with whom he shares four children — in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “[The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning. Eventually, you move on. I have a wonderful girlfriend, Heather Milligan, who is very successful. I’m really proud of her, and I love her,” he said. “At the same time, I love my wife.”