Lisa Kudrow Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry’s Death: ‘Thank You for the Time I Got to Have With You’

Lisa Kudrow has spoken out about Matthew Perry’s death in a new statement on Instagram on Wednesday, November 15. The actress posted an old photo of the two of them at an event together, and she recalled some of her fondest memories of spending time with Matthew, including when they shot the pilot for Friends. She proceeded to write a list of thanks for Matthew and the many positive impacts he had on her.

Lisa began her tribute by sharing a memory of when she “initially bonded” with Matthew as they played poker at the NBC Upfronts, after shooting the pilot for Friends. She said that the actor “made is so much fun” as they got to get to know one another.

In her tribute, she thanked Matthew for the many times that his sense of humor brightened her day, as well as the many times that he was a good friend to her. “Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking,'” she wrote. “Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have.”

Besides her fond reflections on their time working on the show, Lisa also highlighted many of his wonderful qualities as a friend. “Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you,” she wrote. “Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

Since Matthew’s death at 54 on October 28, many former co-stars and fans of the show have paid tribute to him. While the main Friends cast members have each released separate statements in recent days, the cast did release a joint statement days after his passing to People. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they said. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”