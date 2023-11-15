David Schwimmer Pens Emotional Tribute to ‘Friends’ Co-Star Matthew Perry: ‘You Had Heart’

Image Credit: Bei/Shutterstock

David Schwimmer released his own tribute to Matthew Perry following the late Friends star’s death. In an emotional Instagram post, Schwimmer, 57, thanked Perry for the energy he brought to the set of their sitcom.

“Matty, thank you for 10 incredible years of laughter and creativity,” Schwimmer wrote in his caption on November 15. “I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny, it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

Alongside his heartfelt message, Schwimmer included a photo taken of him and Perry on the set of Friends. Both playfully looked straight into the camera with an intense facial expression.

“This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now, it makes me smile and grieve at the same time,” the former Will & Grace star continued. “I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around [and saying] — ‘Could there BE any more clouds?’”

Schwimmer shared his post around the same time that his other former co-star Jennifer Aniston penned a touching tribute in honor of Perry, whom they all nicknamed Matty. Yesterday, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox also broke their silence on the 17 Again actor’s untimely death. The full cast of Friends, including Lisa Kudrow, provided an official statement to PEOPLE shortly after Perry’s death was announced on October 28.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” the actors said in their statement. “We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time, we will say more, as and when we are able.”

Earlier this month, group reunited with some of Perry’s loved ones to hold a private funeral in Los Angeles.