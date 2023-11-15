Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Holding Back’ From Social Media Following Memoir Drama

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, is “holding back” from social media. The singer, who has been making numerous headlines from the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself dancing and a caption that revealed she’s going to focus on posting “past and future” posts for the time being.

“I probably post too often so this month I’m holding back a touch and I’m gonna post some past and future posts !!! This was in April … hope you guys are having a lovely week 🌷🌷🌷 !!!” she wrote.

In the clip, she wore a white crop top with long ruffled sleeves and pink bikini bottoms. She also added white pointy toed boots and had her long blonde hair down as she accessorized with a necklace. She busted some moves and smiled to the camera, like she does in many of her distinctive dancing videos, and looked relaxed and carefree.

Britney’s latest video comes after she revealed several shocking claims about various moments and people in her life over the years, in her memoir. One claim was that her mom, Lynne, “got rid” of her personal belongings, including her dolls and journals. The concerned mother denied the claim after it got a lot of attention.

“I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals, but I would never do that!” Lynne wrote in a public Instagram post that included photos of several dolls and journals. “That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you. They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!”

In addition to the claim about Lynne, Britney revealed that she had an abortion with her ex Justin Timberlake, and alleged that he cheated on her during their romance. She also admitted to cheating on him with dancer Wade Robson. Other topics she wrote about include her years-long conservatorship, and her head-shaving incident.