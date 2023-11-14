‘The Voice’ Preview: John Legend Faces a Brutal Choice After Incredible 3-Way Knockout

The Voice coaches have their work cut out for them with the season 24 Knockouts. In this exclusive preview of the November 14 episode, three of John Legend’s artists face off. Mac Royals starts out with an amazing rendition of Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without U.”

Taylor Deneen follows with a powerful performance of Rufus and Chaka Khan’s “Sweet Thing.” Brandon Montel ends this Knockout with a soulful performance of SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me.”

Reba McEntire is blown away by Taylor’s performance. She tells the singer that she “absolutely knocked it out of the ballroom.” If it was Reba’s choice, she’d pick Taylor as the winner of this Knockout.

Niall Horan says it’s “nuts” what Taylor can do with her voice. However, based on “growth,” Niall believes that Mac reigned supreme in this Knockout. Gwen Stefani fully admits to swooning over Mac during his performance. “I would probably lean towards Mac,” she tells John.

John finally gets the opportunity to weigh in about his artists. The Grammy winner tells Brandon that he was “really wise” to pick the SZA song and says the performance was his “best work on our stage.” As for Mac, John says that his artist “sang the hell out of that song.” John feels the same way about Taylor’s performance. “You did Chaka justice,” he tells Taylor. Who will he choose?!

The three-way Knockouts are back in season 24. After each Knockout performance, the coaches will select a winner to move on to the playoffs. The coaches each have one save and one steal. Country icon Wynonna Judd has joined The Voice as the season 24 mega mentor.

Following the Knockouts, the artists will then move into the Playoffs. The Playoffs will be the last stop before the live shows. The coaches will have to pick just three artists to move on to the live shows.

When the live shows begin, the television audience will vote to save their favorite artists. The artists with the lowest number of votes will be eligible for the Instant Save. Fans across America will have to vote to save their favorite artists on The Voice official app or NBC.com. At the end of the season, only one singer will be left standing as the winner of The Voice season 24. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.