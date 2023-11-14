Scarlett Johansson Hints Whether or Not She’ll Return in Her Black Widow ‘Avengers’ Role

Scarlett Johansson, 38, addressed the rumors that she may return as her epic Marvel character, Black Widow, in future films, in a new interview. The actress sat down for an interview on Today and revealed she has no plans to take on the role again anytime soon, and pointed out how the character died in the film, Avengers: Endgame.

“I think it was the end, right? … She passed,” she told host Savannah Guthrie, referencing when Black Widow sacrifices herself to get the Soul Stone from Thanos, which also spared the life of Jeremy Renner‘s character Clint Barton/Hawkeye.

“It would be a miracle. It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a marvel. But who knows?” Scarlett cheekily added. Scarlett played Black Widow in several films over the years, including Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), and Black Widow (2021).

Scarlett also answered vaguely when talking to other anchors, like Al Roker, on the show. “Is it like, a vampire version of the character? ‘Cause I’m here for that. Or like a zombie version, maybe?” she said, without directly answering whether or not she will make a return.

Scarlett’s latest comments come after she said she had no plans to return as Black Widow in 2021, after the release of the standalone film Black Widow, which takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016). “I feel really satisfied with this film,” she told Fatherly at the time. “It feels like a great way to go out for this chapter of my Marvel identity.”

Despite her feelings about the epic character, she confirmed she’d still be interested in making other Marvel films. “I would love to be able to continue to collaborate with Marvel in other ways because I think there’s just an incredible wealth of stories there,” she added. “Re-imagining this genre is something that I find very interesting.”