Michael J. Fox Remembers Late Pal Matthew Perry After His Sudden Death: ‘Just a Funny Guy’

Michael J. Fox, 62, fondly remembered Matthew Perry two weeks after the star’s death, when he spoke to Entertainment Tonight. The actor attended the A Funny Thing Happened On The Way to Cure Parkinson’s Gala, his annual fundraiser benefit for The Michael J. Fox Foundation, when he made kind remarks about the late fellow hockey player.

“Matthew and I had spent some time together over the years,” he said while at Casa Cipriani in New York City, where the benefit took place. “He was a hockey player, a good hockey player, and we played hockey together.”

In 2022, Matthew reportedly also gushed over Michael and how he looked up to him as an actor, and the two of them became close. The Back to the Future star also revealed the beloved talent supported his foundation in big ways.

“I hope this isn’t indiscreet… but when they first made their big sale [on their Friends contracts] and were made millionaires for the rest of their lives, he wrote a big fat check to the foundation,” he explained. “We were really early on and trying to find our feet. And it was such a vote of confidence.”

“And it wasn’t accompanied by any self-aggrandizing or anything, he was just like, ‘Take it and do your best,'” he added. “I loved that.”

“He was just a funny guy, and if I was ever as funny as him — I mean, he was the funniest — I’m happy I had an impact on him. He was a funny guy,” Michael concluded.

Michael’s sweet words about Matthew come after the Fools Rush In star was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles, CA area home jacuzzi on October 28. He was pronounced dead at the age of 54 and his official cause of death is still pending. Many stars expressed heartbreak over his shocking death, including the Friends cast, who released a joint statement.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the touching statement read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”