Blake Lively Jokes About Filming ‘Thirst Content’ of Husband Ryan Reynolds Working Out

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Blake Lively just proved that she’s a real “Instagram boyfriend” by doing us all a “public service.” The Simple Favor actress, 36, filmed her husband, Ryan Reynolds, working out at the gym and shared the snapshots to her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

“Find yourself a better Instagram boyfriend than me,” Blake wrote across a photo she reposted from Ryan’s account on November 12. “I’ll wait,” she wrote in a separate Story of a zoomed-in shot of herself in the gym mirror, taking pictures of Ryan.

For her last image, Blake shared a blurrier and closer shot of herself as Ryan’s photographer and wrote, “Bc I know low-key capturing thirst content of your fine azz husband is not photography, it’s a public service [sic].”

In his original Instagram post, Ryan, 47, was seen holding two dumbbells next to his trainer, Don Saladino, while training for his next Deadpool movie.

“As I get ready to shove myself into Deadpool’s Big Red Body Condom™️ again, I have to aim the light at @donsaladino,” the Free Guy star captioned his post. “My body’s been pretty f**ked from years of stunts and being more competitive than my bones and ligaments had ambition for. I push things too far sometimes. I mean, I push things too far ALL the time. Moderation’s never really been my friend. But thankfully Don has!”

Ryan then pointed out it wouldn’t “be easy” getting back into the physical shape he was in before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes halted film productions over the past few months.

“I knew getting back to where I needed wasn’t gonna be easy,” he continued. “And adding three months of strike limbo in the middle certainly didn’t help.” At the end of his caption, Ryan gave proper photo credits to his wife, whom he tagged as his “Instagram boyfriend.”

Blake and Ryan’s playful banter has always captured fans’ hearts. After getting married in 2012, the duo has shared their hilarious nature with the public on social media. One of their most memorable trolling moments was in 2017 when Ryan wished Blake a “happy birthday” on Instagram by sharing a red carpet photo of them — with her face cropped out of the shot.

In 2018, the Gossip Girl alum joked that she would have dated the Green Lantern actor’s fake twin brother, whom he named Gordon.

“S**t, your brother is hot. I’ve mad a terrible mistake,” Blake tweeted at the time, while Ryan replied, “You haven’t made a mistake. You’ve been living with him for over a year.”