Meri Brown Wasn’t Invited to Mykelti & Tony’s Family Get-Together & Christine Explains Why

Image Credit: TLC

Christine Brown and Kody Brown put aside their differences for Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron in the November 12 episode of Sister Wives. Christine, Kody, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, and more family members hop on a Zoom call so Mykelti and Tony can reveal the genders of their twin babies. (Spoiler: they’re having twin boys!)

However, one person is not on the family Zoom call: Meri Brown. “I thought Meri and Mykelti were good,” Kody, 54, says. He doesn’t know why Meri, 52, was not invited.

Mykelti, 27, and Tony, 29, don’t reveal why they snubbed Meri, but Christine, 51, notes, “Our older kids choose who they want to have relationships with. She’s not comfortable with everybody in the family. She [Meri] won’t be on any other things with Mykelti and her children.”

In the wake of Christine leaving Kody and the family’s current disarray, Meri is mostly in contact with just Robyn, 45. Meri’s relationship with Kody is crumbling, and she’s currently splitting time between Utah and Arizona. During the October 29 episode, Janelle, 54, admitted that she hadn’t spoken to Meri and Robyn in nearly a year.

While Kody has his issues with Christine, Janelle, and several of his children, he still has a solid relationship with Mykelti. “Here’s the thing: Tony and Mykelti love me and Robyn. And we know that. We have a good relationship with them, and that made it all okay,” Kody says about the online family get-together.

Janelle hopes that “eventually” the family can all get together in person. Christine isn’t ready for that yet whatsoever. “I’m not interested in getting back together for something yet,” she admits. “All I’m going to be is cordial. I would love to say I’m going to be more, but I’m not. And I’m not interested in that either.”

Kody believes that one day the “family civil war may end,” and he’ll deal with the “contempt” from certain family members when he has to. However, Kody stresses that he and Robyn will be a unit no matter what. Nothing will ever split them up. New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays on TLC.