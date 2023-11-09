Shania Twain’s Tour Bus Crashes in Canada and Leaves Over a Dozen People Injured

Image Credit: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Shania Twain‘s tour bus got into an accident in Canada on November 8 and over a dozen of her Queen of Me tour crew members were injured. However, Shania, 58, was not onboard the bus when it crashed, her rep told Entertainment Tonight in a statement.

“One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain – Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon,” the singer’s management company, Maverick Management, told the outlet following the incident.

“Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather,” the statement continued. “Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told ET that 13 people were injured in the crash. They were all taken to the hospital “with non-life-threatening injuries,” the spokesperson said.

Shania’s rep went on to say, “We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support. We ask for patience as we look after our touring family.”

Shania embarked on her Queen of Me tour on April 28 in Washington to support her sixth studio album. The tour is Shania’s first in almost five years following her Las Vegas residency show that ran from 2019 to 202. It’s set to conclude on November 14 in Vancouver, Canada. Lily Rose, who opened for six shows on Shania’s tour, reacted to the crash in an interview with ET at the 2023 CMA Awards on November 8.

“I have not talked to Shania,” the country singer said. “We just got off the road with them 48 hours ago. Those that were involved in the bus accident were some of our closest friends on the tour. Luckily everyone’s heart are beating. The crew is rallying around and so is the Lily Rose camp for them. It’s hard to celebrate tonight when we know that happened with some of our friends. But I’m really glad that everybody is okay.”

Shania’s next show on her tour is scheduled for November 9 in Saskatoon, Canada. The “Any Man of Mine” singer has yet to speak out about the crash as of the time of publishing this story.