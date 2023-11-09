Carrie Underwood Skips the CMA Awards After Receiving Nomination for Entertainer of the Year

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

It wasn’t exactly “Denim and Rhinestones” for Carrie Underwood at the 57th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 8. The CMA nominee ended up skipping the annual event despite being nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

Fans were eager to see what Carrie would have worn to the red carpet, as she is known for her unique, and outstanding, sense of style. In a 2012 interview, she credited actresses Charlize Theron and Reese Witherspoon with being her style icons. “They are beautiful, but in a natural way,” she told NFocus magazine at the time, noting that it’s not just what you wear, it’s how you act. “They look like they take care of themselves but don’t do anything too crazy,” she continued. “They always look and act classy.”

As for her physical appearance, she takes care to practice an overall healthy lifestyle, she revealed — and posture is key. “I do my best to eat healthy and work out,” she explained. “I am a vegan, so that certainly helps. It’s hard to be vegan and not stay pretty lean. As far as posture goes, I could certainly work on that. It’s easy to stand up straight when I know the camera is pointed at me but I will see pictures of myself when I’m caught off-guard and realize how slumped over I am.”

And makeup, she once divulged, is a major confidence-booster for her. “Makeup is a confidence builder for me,” she told PeopleStyle in 2020. “When I want to look hot, I like smoky eyes and eyeliner. I just feel like it’s nice to have things that enhance the things you like and cover up the things you don’t. I like walking by a mirror and I’m like, ‘Ok! I feel like I’m put together. Alright!’”

It is not currently clear why Carrie was absent for this year’s CMAs. However, she previously told ABC how much of an “honor” it was to be nominated.

“It is, I mean, obviously such an honor to be nominated in Entertainer of the Year,” Carrie said. “Obviously, that’s such a tough category to be in, because there’s just so — I don’t even want to call it competition — there’s just so many hardworking artists out there that are just pouring themselves, and their time and their energy and their love and their artistry into what they do.”