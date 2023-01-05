Carrie Underwood’s Exact Circuit Bodyweight Workout Revealed: Push-Ups, Jump Squats & More

It’s no secret that Carrie Underwood is incredibly fit and we finally know what workouts she does. The 39-year-old spoke to SHAPE about the exact workouts she does with her trainer and you can do them at home. Carrie and her trainer, Eve Overland, gave the magazine a taste of their grueling exercises and you can follow along at home.

Before starting the workout, Carrie began with a five-minute warmup that included “high knees, good mornings, and squats.” Once the warm-up is finished, Carrie does a 30-minute bodyweight workout followed by a 10-minute “finisher.”

Even though Carrie is in amazing shape, she admitted she still gets sore, saying, “If we work hamstrings especially, I feel like that’s the one I notice the most if we do too much.” She even said that being sore “makes her entire night miserable.”

Eve revealed that just because you’re sore doesn’t mean it’s a good thing. “Being sore after a workout does not necessarily indicate a good workout,” she said. Sometimes it means that you went too hard during your workout and that you should pace yourself. Eve said, “Small steps. Small steps to get to your goal.”

Carrie’s intense 10-minute finisher includes four circuits and to do the finisher, follow these steps: “Do the unilateral (aka one-sided) exercises in Circuit 1 for the suggested time, then repeat the entire circuit on the opposite side. Do the exercises in the following three circuits for the suggested time. Between each circuit, take a 30-second rest.”

Circuit 1:

Short and Long-Step Reverse Lunge to Kick for 30 seconds.

Lunge Pulse for 10 seconds.

Blast-Off Lunge for 30 seconds.

Lunge Hold for 10 seconds.

Circuit 2:

Squat for 30 seconds.

Squat Pulse for 10 seconds.

Jump Squat for 30 seconds.

Snowboarder for 30 seconds alternating sides.

Squat Hold for 10 seconds.

Circuit 3:

Sit-Out for 30 seconds alternating sides.

Push-Up Pulse for 10 seconds.

Plank Jack to Jumping Jack for 30 seconds.

Push-Up Hold for 10 seconds.

Circuit 4: