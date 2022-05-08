Carrie Underwood Rocks Purple Daisy Dukes For 2022 iHeartCountry Festival In Austin: Photos

Country queen Carrie Underwood stunned yet again at the iHeartCountry Festival with some daisy dukes! She channelled some serious Y2K vibes with her outfit thanks to denim and sequins galore at the event in Austin, Texas on May 7. She rocked a bedazzled jean jacket with cutoff sleeves, point denim knee high boots, dangly rhinestone earrings, and an assortment of rings on her fingers. But perhaps the best part of her getup was the super short jagged purple daisy dukes, showing off her toned legs and making her look like a true southern star.

When she took the stage, the singer sported the same clothing while performing some of her beloved tunes. Songs sh sang include “Church Bells,” “Good Girl” and her raunchy 2007 hit “Last Name,” according to iHeart. Normally known for her soulful vocal talents, the American Idol winner even picked up a guitar and strummed a few chords during her set! However, her purple shorts are truly what stole the show that night.

Clearly, the 39-year-old Oklahoma native is a fan of violet hues. She rocked a sparkly purple mini dress with animal print at the 2022 Country Music Awards, and wore a similar gown at the 2022 Grammys while performing her single “Ghost Story.”

In the midst of her Las Vegas residency “Reflection,” she also took to Instagram this April to promote her new album, Denim and Rhinestones, making it clear where she got her iHeartCountry outfit inspiration from. On the gorgeous album cover, Carrie is photographed wearing a form fitting strappy purple dress and sporting a jean jacket with long sparkly fringe off her shoulders. Her signature long blonde hair also flows elegantly past her shoulders.

Clearly, Miss Underwood has come a long way since her first American Idol audition on season four in 2005. Ultimately winning the season launched her into major fame, as she recorded and released massive smash hit songs such as “Before He Cheats” and “Jesus Take the Wheel.” As of today, Carrie has a whopping seven Grammy awards, which are all well deserved.