Carrie Underwood Rocks Gold Sequin Bodysuit With Short Shorts For CMA Awards Performance

Carrie Underwood is always making a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Nov. 9. The 39-year-old looked like a Disney princess when she wore a blue layered gown with a low-cut neckline and a hip-high slit.

Carrie’s ombre blue dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a corset bodice that cinched in her tiny waist. The rest of the dress flowed out into a poofy, layered skirt that had a hip-high slit on one side, showing off her legs. She topped her look off with a pair of powder blue pointed-toe pumps, dangling diamond Natalie Mills earrings, and Angara rings.

As for her glam, Carrie had her long platinum blonde hair down in loose waves while parted to the side. A sultry smokey eye with thick black eyeliner and a nude glossy lip tied her look together.

Later on in the evening, Carrie hit the stage to perform her hit song, “Hate My Heart,” when she wore a stunning gold and silver sequin bodysuit. The one-piece was covered in sparkly sequins fringe and she styled it with a pair of super short black leather shorts, a black crystal embellished fringe jacket, and black leather booties with silver chains.

Carrie has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she was rehearsing for the show when she wore a fitted denim maxi dress. The long, double-breasted dress featured buttons down the front and she added a thick brown leather belt with a silver clasp and studs. A pair of diamond heart earrings and long beach waves completed her look.

Meanwhile, the night before the CMAs, Carrie attended the BMI Awards when she showed off her incredible legs in a black suede blazer with gold chain details and a belt around her waist, styled with a matching asymmetrical skort.