Kristin Chenoweth Defends Lady Gaga After Carly Waddell Called Her ‘Ridiculous’ for Singing ‘Wicked’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kristin Chenoweth came to her girl Lady Gaga’s defense after The Bachelor alum Carly Waddell shaded the “Poker Face” artist, 37, for singing show tunes at New York University. The original star of Wicked, 55, took to X (previously Twitter) to stand by Gaga.

“I’m ready to sing FOR GOOD with our girl Gaga,” Kristin tweeted on November 8 alongside a screenshot of Carly’s podcast interview earlier this week with Bachelor Nation member Jason Tartick.

Multiple fans of Gaga — aptly called her “little monsters” — replied to Kristin’s post, agreeing with the Broadway superstar. One even pointed out that Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) was bullied in the past for wanting to be a performer, adding a screenshot of the old Facebook group titled “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous.”

I’m ready to sing FOR GOOD with our girl Gaga. https://t.co/vhiN61he8W — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) November 8, 2023

“But didn’t her classmates from NYU [make] a Facebook group to bully her? Sounds like hater behavior,” the X user tweeted.

Days prior, Carly, 38, recalled attending NYU with Gaga. Both women dropped out of their program before embarking on their respective entertainment careers.

[We] would eat in a dance studio, and there was a piano,” Carly began. “And [Gaga] would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing Wicked at the top of her lungs every day. And we were all just trying to eat lunch. It was break time, and we were all forced to listen to her. And yes, was she good? Of course! She was great, but I just wanted to eat my sandwich. And so, I used to just eat in the hallway because she was driving me crazy.”

Carly went on to say that Gaga’s fashion was also “so extra,” noting, “She would wear these really tight leotards, and she had really big boobs back then, and her boobs were just like coming out. She’s so ridiculous.”

After Jason asked Carly if she thought that Gaga stood out from the other performing arts students, she responded, “No.”

“I mean, [Gaga] was one of the good ones, but I wouldn’t ever be like, ‘She was so above.’ But now, she’s so above,” the reality TV star added. “She started doing her own music way before she was doing musical theater stuff, and when she played at the NYU talent show, she was singing her own stuff, and I was like, ‘You can’t argue, that girl is really good.’ She was good at everything, but she was better at her own stuff. She was down at the piano, wailing her own tunes.”

Despite sharing her unfiltered opinion about the House of Gucci actress, Carly insisted that she thinks Gaga is a “genius” now.

“I don’t know what she did [to become successful], but she’s a genius,” Carly acknowledged. “I wasn’t a fan of her at that moment, but I was not my best at that moment either. We both dropped out of the program because we didn’t love the program, and I’m sure she was just as unhappy in it as I was or she would have stayed.”