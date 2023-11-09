Kendall Jenner Explains Why She’s Not Ready to Be a Mom Right Now

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner is planning on having children, but she’s just enjoying her life right now. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble stop by Kendall’s house during the November 9 episode of The Kardashians, and Kris, 68, admits that she had a dream about Kendall, 28, having a baby.

Since they’re on the topic of babies, and Kendall recently welcomed a new foal, Kris asks Kendall if she thinks about having children. “Of course,” Kendall replies. “Three max. I’m cool with two, though. I just want my kid to for sure have a sibling. I know that.”

Kris admits that she would “love to see Kendall have a baby. She’d be such a good mommy.” In her confessional, Kendall promises that she’s getting all the hints from her mom. She vows to give Kris a “grandkid when the time is right and when it all makes sense perfectly.”

The fact is, Kendall just isn’t ready to be a mom at the moment. “I just think about my life and the freedom that I have right now and like the ease in like picking up and going somewhere. I just like that right now,” the model explains to Kris and Corey.

The 818 Tequila founder also admits that she’s not going to have kids “with just anybody.” She wants to find that special person. When Corey, 42, mentions a “love life” and a “wedding,” Kendall acknowledges that that’s what she wants. “I’m traditional I guess in that sense,” Kendall says.

Kendall is the only one of her siblings to not have kids yet. The reality star revealed in a previous episode that she was “scared” to have kids because of her ongoing battle with anxiety.

In a June 2023 interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kendall noted that she’s “excited” to be a mom in the future, but that time is “not right now.” She’s excelling in her business ventures, slaying it on the runway, and living her best life dating Bad Bunny. New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.