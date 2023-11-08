Selma Blair Reflects on Relationship with Matthew Perry After His Death

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock, Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Selma Blair opened up about her friendship and brief romance with Matthew Perry in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, on Tuesday, November 7. The Legally Blonde actress, 51, said that her friendship with the late Friends actor spanned three decades, and she said that he was incredibly funny and caring during their relationship.

Selma explained that she was glad to see all the tributes and love pour in for Matthew. “He’s so missed, and I love that everyone loves him,” she told ET. “I know he meant so much to all of us, and he loves that. He loved being recognized.”

Earlier in the interview, the Cruel Intentions star opened up about how genuinely close she was with Matthew. “He was someone that really was [my friend], we were actively friends, you know, for 30 years,” she explained. “We dated years ago and he really was such a comic genius in his writing and his love and his ability to care for his friends.”

Matthew died at 54 on October 28. Following his death, many of his co-stars and friends shared tributes to him on social media. Selma had also posted a photo of the two of them on her Instagram, where she penned a sweet caption paying tribute to him. “My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted,” she wrote. “Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Since Matthew’s death, people close to him have begun a foundation to help others struggling with substance abuse. Before the Matthew Perry Foundation was announced, it was reported that the actor was in the early stages of starting an organization in the months before his death.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed for Matthew, and the results of the toxicology test are still pending. While the results are still coming, it was revealed that a quick test from law enforcement revealed that the actor tested negative for fentanyl and meth, according to TMZ.