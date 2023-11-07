Hailey Bieber Shows off Incredible Figure in Lace Lingerie for Sexy New Victoria’s Secret Holiday Campaign

Image Credit: Camille Summers-Valli & Max Papendieck

Another day, another Victoria’s Secret campaign for Hailey Bieber, who slayed in the latest holiday collection. The 26-year-old got ready for the holidays when she modeled a slew of sexy lace lingerie looks that put her toned abs and long legs on full display.

In one look, Hailey wore a blue lace lingerie set featuring the Body by Victoria Lace Waist Hiphugger Panty with the matching Body by Victoria Lightly Lined Smooth Demi Bra. The plunging bra showed off ample cleavage and she topped her look off with an oversized Victoria’s Secret Flannel Long Pajama top over it. In another photo, Hailey wore a red lace bralette that was completely see-through and was lined with satin strings that she tied around her abs. She styled the bra with the matching low-rise panties that tied to the top. She styled her look with a pair of red satin bow heels and diamond earrings.

As if Hailey’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a nude satin slip dress that was super short and had gold lace cups that revealed major cleavage. The sleeveless nightgown hugged her toned frame and she topped her look odd with sparkly, gold mesh pointed-toe pumps.

As for Hailey’s final look in the campaign, she rocked a plunging V-neck red bralette with a pair of high-waisted, fitted red and black flannel pajama pants. A pair of cozy, matching socks and the matching pajama top draped over her shoulders tied her look together. The entire collection is available online now at victoriassecret.com.