Hailey Bieber Shows Off Epic ‘Mean Girls’ Halloween Costume

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

On Halloween night, we wear pink. Hailey Bieber showed her love for the classic movie Mean Girls with an amazing Halloween costume on Tuesday, October 31. The model, 26, remade the movie poster with herself, not only as Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron, but also as all three of the “Plastics,” which you can see here, via her Instagram. She also took the classic page out of the Burn Book with Regina George’s face and added a photo of herself with some doodling on it.

Besides having her face posted over Lindsay, Rachel McAdams, Lacy Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried, Hailey also had the names above the title changed to read “Hailey Bieber and Hailey Bieber” as the stars. In the remade page from the Burn Book, she also had her name written instead of Regina George. Naturally, she captioned the photo with one of the most recognizable lines from the movie. “She doesn’t even go here!” she wrote. “HAPPY HALLOWEEN.”

This wasn’t Hailey’s only 2000s comedy-inspired Halloween costume this year. She also showed love to Scary Movie, which is a parody of Scream, when she dressed as Carmen Electra’s Drew from the movie. She even remade some of the classic shots of the actress with Ghostface for the hilarious shoot.

Earlier in October, Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, hosted a “Spooky Soiree,” and she went for a classic vampire look. She sported a lacey red corset, but she also had some fake blood on her lips. She’d included the photo in a post for “October thus far.”

Aside from the Scary Movie and Mean Girls costumes, Hailey has also had a few couples’ costumes with Justin. The pair went as Fred and Wilma Flinstone for a Las Vegas Halloween bash on Saturday, October 28, per People. The pair also each did their own thing (despite going out together) for a Halloween date on Sunday. The “Peaches” singer rocked a reindeer onesie, but Hailey went for a simple all-black look with a head scarf that resembled cat ears, via People.