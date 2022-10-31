Hailey Bieber Dresses As A ‘Versace Vampire’ With Cookie Monster Justin For Halloween Party: Photos

Hailey Bieber looked unbelievably sexy when she dressed up as a 'Versace Vampire' for a Halloween party with Justin Bieber.

October 31, 2022 10:37AM EDT
hailey bieber
Hailey Bieber has been channeling runway models this Halloween and her latest costume put a spooky twist on an iconic Versace look. The 25-year-old dressed up as a “Versace Vampire” for a Halloween party at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Oct. 30, when she wore a strappy black bra with a high-waisted mini skirt.

Hailey Bieber dressed up as a “Versace Vampire” while Justin Bieber dressed up as the Cookie Monster for a Halloween party at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Oct. 30. (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

Hailey rocked a jet-black curly wig with a strappy black satin bra with crisscross straps across the neckline. She styled the top with a skintight, high-waisted black mini skirt and added a thick black leather belt with gold hardware around her waist. Under the leather belt, she rocked two gold chain belts, one that said Versace in giant letters.

Hailey topped off her look with a garter belt around her thigh, knee-high black leather chunky boots, tiny sunglasses, massive pearl drop earrings, and skinny black sunglasses. As for her glam, she rocked a bright red lip with blood dripping down one side of her mouth. The best part of her look was the vampire fangs that replaced her two side teeth.

Hailey was joined by Justin Bieber, who dressed up as the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street. Justin wore a baggy, bright blue onesie with a hood with big googly eyes and he topped his costume off with a white Drew beanie and white Nike sneakers.

Hailey has been looking fabulous this Halloween season. Aside from this costume, Hailey dressed up as a YSL haute couture model from 1999, when she covered her chest in gorgeous pink roses with a strap across her neck styled with a tiny bouquet of roses around her waist. Attached to the skirt was a sheer pink train and she added a pink flower crown that highlighted her brown beach waves.

