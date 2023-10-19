Hailey Bieber Dressed Up as a Sexy Vampire in a Red Corset for Halloween & You Can Shop the Exact Top She Wore

Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Hailey Bieber kicked off Halloween early when she and her husband, Justin Bieber, hosted a party, “Bieber’s Spooky Soiree,” and she dressed up as a sexy vampire. For the event, the 26-year-old rocked a plunging red and black lace corset top that’s currently on sale for under $30 on Amazon.

Hailey looked stunning in the strapless red corset top that had a plunging neckline revealing ample cleavage. The top was cinched in around her waist and had a black lace design on it while sheer, long black sleeves and a ruffled neckline completed the look. Hailey styled the top with a super short black furry mini skirt that put her toned legs on display and she accessorized with a pair of thigh-high sher red and black lace stockings. A layered pearl choker necklace and her Alex Moss Custom Bubble B Pendant completed her accessories while bold glam tied her look together.

Hailey had her brown hair tied up into a messy bun while a glossy red lip covered in faked blood added drama to her look. She also covered her neck and chest in the fake blood for added flair.

Hailey’s corset top is absolutely perfect for Halloween because you can wear it with a ton of different costumes. Whether you want to dress up as a vampire, like Hailey did, or a killer bride, a gothic costume, and so many more – the top is extremely versatile and sexy. The best part is, that it’s currently 7% off the retail price of $29.99, so it can be all yours for just $27.99.