Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Reportedly ‘Discussed’ Having a ‘Playdate’ for Their Daughters

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been enjoying each other’s company, but their children come first. The couple have reportedly talked about arranging a “playdate” for their respective daughters, according to Us Weekly.

“They haven’t had a playdate with their girls yet, but it’s definitely something they’ve discussed,” an insider told the outlet on November 6, adding that the model, 28, and the Maestro actor, 48, have “grown closer over the past couple weeks.”

Gigi shares her daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik, whereas Bradley shares his child, Lea De Seine, with ex Irina Shayk. Gigi and Zayn, 30, dated on and off from 2015 to 2021, and Bradley and Irina, 37, were together from 2015 to 2019.

Bradley and Gigi haven’t shied away from going out in public together over the past few weeks. The duo first sparked dating rumors when they were seen in October on a dinner date in New York City. Since then, they’ve been photographed walking side by side or driving together on various outings.

Their romance came as a surprise, though, for fans because many speculated that Bradley and Irina had reconciled. The co-parents were spotted together earlier this year on a vacation with their 5-year-old. However, it appears they were simply spending time as a family. For Gigi’s part, the catwalk queen was romantically linked to another high-profile actor: Leonardo DiCaprio. Nevertheless, their apparent romance fizzled out sometime this year.

Now that Gigi and Bradley are an item, the pair are keeping their relationship as low-key as possible. And it helps that they’ve been acquainted before, Entertainment Tonight previously reported.

“They share a lot of mutual friends, and this isn’t the first time that they’ve spent time together,” a source told the outlet in October. “They both have similar personalities that are fun and playful, and they are also both jokesters. They feel comfortable around each other.”

Though Bradley and Gigi simply started “hanging out casually,” knowing each other “for a while” has helped them form a close bond, the insider added. As for Bradley and Gigi’s exes, the source explained that Irina and Zayn simply want their former flames to be happy.

“[Irina] has no issue with Bradley dating others, especially while things are still casual between Bradley and Gigi,” the outlet reported. “Everyone is mostly open to their former partners moving on.” For the One Direction alum’s part, Zayn “wants what’s best for Gigi,” the insider noted.