Aaron Carter’s Twin Angel Remembers Her ‘Empathetic’ Brother on the 1st Anniversary of His Death

Aaron Carter’s death shocked the world one year ago after he died from an accidental drowning. His twin sister, Angel Carter, took a moment to commemorate her brother’s memory through an emotional Instagram tribute that she penned on November 6.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been a year since Aaron passed,” she wrote. “He will forever be remembered as a dear, lighthearted and empathetic individual, and I hope you remember him in the same way as well. Thinking of you always, Aaron.” Angel’s post was accompanied by a montage of some of Aaron’s past performances, and it was synced to his song “Recovery.”

One day prior, Nick Carter reflected on how he is “still processing” his brother’s untimely death during an interview with E! News. Despite the brothers sometimes butting heads, Nick, 43, pointed out that “no matter what he and I had gone through in our lives, we always were able to make amends, always were able to get back to that place. And now, I can’t anymore, and it hurts.”

“When I think back, and I get to these holidays, like Halloween, and these are moments and milestones and times when I’ve actually shared with my brother and with my family — good times [sic],” the “Help Me” artist explained. “And even though I’m sharing it with my kids and my family now, there’s times when I sit by myself or if I’m in my car, and I say to myself, ‘This is unbelievable.’ I’m still processing the whole situation and trying to make sense of it because it hasn’t.”

Nick pointed out that “sometimes, you push it down because you don’t want to think about it,” referring to his grief. Through tears, he added that Aaron’s death is “still unbelievable” to him a year later. “But I’m hoping that one day I can make sense of it all,” Nick concluded.

The “I Want It That Way” singer shares his children, son Odin and daughters Pearl and Saoirse, with his wife, Lauren Carter.

In November 2022, Aaron was found dead in his bathtub. The coroner later ruled that he accidentally drowned after inhaling difluroethane and taking alparazolam, which is commonly known as Xanax.