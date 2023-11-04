Zendaya and Tom Holland Share Adorable Rare Selfie During Date Night

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Going strong! Zendaya and Tom Holland posed for a rare selfie during a casual date night out.

The pair looked relaxed and happy in the snapshot that was posted on Friday, November 3, by X (formerly Twitter) user Arthur Pangani. Tom, 27, smiled in a black sweater while a makeup-free Zendaya, 27, wore a tan sweatshirt with her hood up. The couple cuddled up for the photo with the fan, who shared the moment on X, noting that he was “graced and surprised” by the “two excellent actors.”

Later in the comments, the X user said the photo was taken right before Halloween, but he didn’t want to “create a frenzy” while the couple enjoyed their time in Northern California.

“They were covert and chill and definitely had eyes for each other,” the user wrote in the comments about his eyewitness account of the A-listers.

Tom and Zendaya met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, where they played love interests Peter Parker and Michelle “MJ” Jones. The actors instantly clicked and began spending a lot of time together. Dating rumors began circulating in 2017, but they both denied the rumblings and said they were just friends.

Zendaya went on to have a brief relationship with her Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi in 2020 while Tom dated Nadia Parkes that same year. However, in July 2021, Zendaya and Tom solidified their status as a couple after they were photographed kissing at a red light in Los Angeles.

Besides the rare social media photos, Tom and Zendaya keep their relationship very private, and it seems that they intend to keep it that way.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Tom told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Zendaya admitted she’s still “navigating” having a personal life and being in the public eye.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she explained to Elle in August 2023. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”