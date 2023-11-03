Riley Keough Debuts a New Dark Hair Makeover: See Before & After Photos of the Actress

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Riley Keough debuted a new hair color this week via her Instagram Stories, and the Daisy Jones & the Six star, 34, chose to darken what were once her chestnut red-brown locks. The black hair color is a unique shift for Riley since she has previously opted for lighter shades, such as blonde or red.

The Terminal List alum also showed off her makeover at the Virginia Film Festival, where her film War Pony premiered. Riley worked as the co-director of the movie.

The Guilty actress has had a busy year. On top of her workload in the film business, the California native had to manage legal issues following the untimely death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley. As the daughter of Elvis Presley, Lisa — who was 54 at the time of her death — was the sole trustee of the Presley family’s estate, Graceland. However, Lisa’s mother and Riley’s grandmother, Priscilla Presley, decided to challenge the “authenticity and validity” of a clause in Lisa’s will that gave Riley ownership of the estate after the death of her brother, Benjamin Keough.

MOTHER Riley Keough via IG Stories pic.twitter.com/sim5Czed9o — Riley Keough Photos (@keoughphotos) November 3, 2023

Riley is now the owner of Graceland. She she and Priscilla, 78, settled on an agreement for the Elvis & Me author to receive $100,000 per year as the special advisor of the promenade trust that is connected to Elvis Presley Enterprises. The monthly payments will be submitted for the next 10 years, and Priscilla will receive a $1 million lump sum of Lisa Marie’s life insurance policy, which equates to $25 million, according to several outlets. Further, Riley agreed to pay Priscilla’s legal fees. Priscilla will also be buried next to her ex-husband when she dies.

The legal battle ensued shortly after Lisa Marie died in January of this year, and from the public’s perspective, it appeared that Riley and Priscilla’s relationship turned sour. However, Priscilla debunked those rumors during her interview with The Hollywood Reporter in August.

“Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity,” Priscilla insisted. “This is private, and this is not something to fool around with and say that we’re not agreeing. In fact, I’m having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I’m there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her.”

For Riley’s part, the American Honey actress opened up about the aftermath of her mother’s death. She also pointed out how, despite the grief they went through, there is also “a huge business side of [their] family.”

“When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives,” Riley explained in her August interview with Vanity Fair. “Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation because it’s complicated. We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family. So, I think that there was clarity that needed to be had.”