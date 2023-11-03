Matthew Perry’s Mom and Stepdad Appear Subdued While Out in L.A. 5 Days After ‘Friends’ Star’s Sudden Death

Image Credit: Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock

Matthew Perry‘s mom, Suzanne Langford, and stepdad, Keith Morrison, were spotted on a somber walk in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 2 — just five days after the Friends actor’s sudden death on October 28 at age 54. In photos you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, Suzanne, 73, appeared subdued while walking with her husband and a dog. The journalist and former press secretary for the Canadian Prime Minister wore a white tank top and black shorts, and shaded her eyes from the sun with a wide-brimmed white hat and sunglasses. She also tied a pink cardigan around her waist.

Her husband, iconic Dateline journalist Keith Morrison, was also downcast while speaking on a cell phone and leading a large shaggy dog on a leash. He wore a button up blue shirt and tan jeans, finishing the look with a pair of canvas sneakers. Suzanne’s son, (and Keith’s stepson,) Matthew, died of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on October 28, per TMZ. The news shook the public at large — the family, including his dad John Bennett Perry and stepmom Debbie Boyle, released a public statement just a day after the tragic news.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” they said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” the statement read.

Matthew’s other family, the surviving cast members of the legendary NBC sitcom — Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Jennifer Aniston — broke their collective silence a day later. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” the joint statement, released to PEOPLE on October 30, read. “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”