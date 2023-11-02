Offset and Quavo Pay Tribute to Takeoff 1 Year After His Death: ‘Still Here With Us’

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Offset and Quavo paid tribute to the late Migos member, Takeoff, one year after his death. The rappers separately took to Instagram on November 1 to honor the “Open It Up” artist.

“The times we spent is priceless what we built in this game they never wanted to give us our flowers,” Offset, 31, captioned a video of the three of them performing together. “We influenced the world … I Love you, Take you still here with us I just know you are!!!! Migo 4Life [sic]!!!!!!”

Quavo, 32, shared a black and white photo of Takeoff to Instagram and wrote, “Can’t forget it won’t Forget It NEVER Forget it I Remember [sic]!”

On November 1, 2022, Takeoff (whose legal name was Kirshnik Khari Ball) was shot in Houston, Texas, after attending a private party. A fight broke out among a separate group, and Takeoff was wounded by stray bullets from the fray. Quavo — who was also Takeoff’s uncle — was at the event that night. Later that month, Takeoff’s family and friends hosted a public memorial service to honor him called Takeoff’s “Celebration of Life.” Offset’s wife, Cardi B, was also present.

The late “Slippery” rapper’s obituary remembered him as a “most gentle soul, with a peace about him alongside a wise demeanor far beyond his years. … Endearing and impressive both on stage and in private life, Takeoff commanded respect wherever his path took him from musicians, family, industry and peers alike.”

“Takeoff would want the world to see the light in what he created and keep lifting each other up and supporting the creations people put into the world,” the obituary read. “He’s now up there with the stars he loved so much and remains in all our ethers on a daily basis living on through his music and the love he brought to so many.”

Since then, Quavo and Offset — Takeoff’s first cousin once removed — have made it a point to keep his memory alive. The duo has also advocated to end gun violence, as Quavo partnered with the Community Justice Action Fund to meet with members of Congress to discuss the ongoing nationwide issue.

During a recent interview with Good Morning America in September, Quavo explained how he wanted to work with the government to prevent gun-related deaths and injuries.

“It could have been both of us gone,” he pointed out, referring to the night Takeoff was killed. “I look at this as, me being alive, I have to do this job and make sure everybody’s aware that losing my nephew, you could be in the same position. I think that all of us together is the key, and we need help from [Congress].”

Despite grieving from his loss, Quavo knows that Takeoff is “definitely proud of me, and I just know he won’t ever leave my side,” he said during his interview. “It’s a tough thing knowing that we separated, and I won’t ever see him on this side of earth again, but I know he’s proud of me.”