‘General Hospital’ Alum Jonathan Jackson Pays Tribute to Onscreen Brother Tyler Christopher After His Death

Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Just like on General Hospital, Jonathan Jackson had a brotherly bond with Tyler Christopher. One day after Tyler’s tragic death at the age of 50 was revealed, Jonathan, 41, took to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the loss of his beloved friend.

“My family and I are deeply saddened to learn of Tyler’s passing,” Jonathan wrote alongside photos of Tyler. “He was a beautiful soul with so much compassion, love, humor and strength. I have so many memories both working together and journeying through different seasons of life together.”

The actor continued, “I consider Tyler a brother as well as a friend. It never mattered how much time would pass between us talking, we were immediately present and back where we left off. He loved deeply and had a great passion for life.”

Jonathan noted that “through all trials” Tyler faced, his co-star “continued to fight back against the darkness, and be a voice for mental health, compassion and goodness in the world. I’m truly at a loss for words. Our love and prayers are with his family and children. He will always be with us.”

Jonathan began playing Lucky Spencer, the son of Luke and Laura Spencer, on General Hospital in 1993 when he was just 11 years old. Tyler joined the show in 1996 as Nikolas Cassidine, the secret son of Laura Spencer and Stavros Cassidine. The plot twist made Lucky and Nikolas half-brothers, and their relationship became a key aspect of their characters.

Tyler’s death was announced on October 31. Tyler’s GH co-star Maurice Benard revealed in a tribute post that the actor had died “following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.” Maurice wrote that Tyler was “an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.”

The death of the Daytime Emmy winner has sent shockwaves through the soap community. Tyler’s tragic death comes on the heels of Young and the Restless and General Hospital star Billy Miller’s death in September 2023.