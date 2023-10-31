Tyler Christopher Dead: ‘General Hospital’ Alum Dies at 50

Image Credit: Yolanda Perez/ABC/Everett Collection

The General Hospital family has suffered another tragic loss. Tyler Christopher died on October 31. The Emmy-nominated actor was just 50 years old.

Tyler’s death was confirmed by Maurice Benard, Tyler’s former General Hospital co-star. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher,” Maurice wrote on Instagram. “Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.”

Maurice’s statement continued, “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

Tyler rose to fame in the soap world when he began playing Nikolas Cassidine on General Hospital in 1996. He played the role until 2016. He won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2016. He went on to join Days of Our Lives as Stefan DiMera in 2017, a role he played until 2019.

The actor was married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004. He was also engaged to fellow GH stars Vanessa Marcil and Natalia Livingston. Tyler married Brienne Pedigo in 2008, but they reportedly divorced in 2021. They have two children together: Greysun and Boheme.

Tyler had recently been arrested in May 2023 for public intoxication at the Hollywood Burbank Airport. He was later released on bail. The GH star had previously been arrested for public intoxication in 2019 after falling asleep in the back of an Uber.

Tyler’s death comes just over a month after fellow General Hospital star Billy Miller tragically died at the age of 43. The Young and the Restless actor was suffering from manic depression, and his mother confirmed that Billy died by suicide following a battle with bipolar depression. Billy notably played Jason Morgan and Drew Cain on GH from 2014 to 2019.