‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher Arrested After Being ‘Intoxicated’ In Airport

Tyler Christopher was arrested at an airport in Burbank, California on Friday, May 26, HollywoodLife has confirmed with Burbank Police. The General Hospital actor, 50, was taken into custody after he reportedly fell asleep on the floor of the American Airlines terminal, with bail set at $250. He was charged with a misdemeanor for public intoxication.

Police were called on the suspicion that the soap opera actor was drunk. When Tyler awoke, he reportedly tried to tell the officers that he had missed his flight, but he was still arrested for public intoxication, and given a date to appear in court, per TMZ.

HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Tyler for comment.

This hasn’t been the first time that the General Hospital star has been booked on public intoxication. He was arrested in a similar fashion in November 2019. He was taken in for public intoxication following a birthday celebration in Martinville, Indiana. His mugshot at the time had him with disheveled hair and a lengthy beard. He also appeared to have a bruise or blemish on his nose.

Tyler is perhaps best known for his role as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 2016. His performance on the show earned him 5 Daytime Emmy nominations, and he won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2016. He also played Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives from 2001 to 2019, and earned an Outstanding Lead Actor Daytime Emmy nomination in 2019. More recently, Tyler hasn’t appeared in as many soap operas and has had more roles in TV movies, with his most recent roles being Ice Storm in 2023, 20.0 Megaquake, and Super Volcano, both in 2022.

Earlier in May, Tyler paid tribute to his General Hospital co-star Jacklyn Zeman, who died at 70 on May 11. He shared a photo of the cast from the show and penned a tribute to her. “What a beautiful soul that will be missed here on earth. Jackie was one of my first mentors in General Hospital. She was a warm woman with a witty sense of humor. She embraced life. Sad day,” he wrote.