Jacklyn Zeman Dead At 70: ‘General Hospital’ Star Remembered As A ‘Bright Light’ By Soap’s EP

Jacklyn Zeman, who starred as Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital for more than 40 years, is dead. The actress was 70 years old. News of her death was confirmed by General Hospital’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, who took to Twitter on May 10 to share the devastating news.

“On behalf of our General Hospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman,” he wrote. “Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters, Cassidy and Lacey.”

Jacklyn was first cast on General Hospital in 1977. She was a regular on the show for 33 years before departing in 2010. In 2013, she returned to General Hospital as Bobbie in a recurring role, which she held up until the time of her death in 2023. She appeared in 880 episodes of the long-running series, with her most recent episode aired on April 27. Throughout her soap career, Jacklyn won four Daytime Emmy Awards: Three for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The official General Hospital Twitter account also posted a message mourning Jacklyn. “Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago,” the statement said. “She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Jacklyn’s daughters Cassidy and Lacey are now 32 and 30, respectively. She shares the girls with her third husband, Glenn Gordon, who she was married to from 1988 until 2007. Before that, Jackie was married to Murray the K from 1979 until 1981 and Steve Gribben from 1985 until 1986.