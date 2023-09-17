Billy Miller Dead at 43: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Dies Two Days Before Birthday

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Billy Miller has died at the age of 43, HollywoodLife confirms. The Young and the Restless and General Hospital star’s death sadly happened just two days before his 44th birthday on Sept. 17.

A cause of death has yet to be given, but he was “suffering from manic depression” at the time of his passing, according to a statement from his team.

Shortly after the announcement made headlines, the late actor’s former co-stars and other loved ones didn’t hesitate to share tributes on social media. “I’m so sad to hear of Billy Miller’s passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy,” actress Eileen Davidson shared along with a photo of the two of them on Twitter.

“Billy, My fellow Texas brother. You lit up every room with your smile. Your quiet intensity onscreen was second only to your gentle kindness and genuine care in private,” actor Michael Muhney also shared along with a photo on Twitter.

Billy’s heartbreaking death comes after he won three Daytime Emmy Awards for his work in soap operas over the years. Two were for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and one was for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The talented star took on the role of Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless from 2008 until 2014, and the roles of Jason Morgan and Drew Cain on General Hospital from 2014 until 2019.

Billy, who grew up in Grand Prairie, TX, started his successful acting career in 2006, when he appeared on an episode of CSI: NY. He followed that opportunity with playing the role of Richie Novak on All My Children from 2007 until 2008. Some other television series he’s appeared in include Ringer, Suits, Ray Donovan, and Truth Be Told. He also starred in a handful of films, including American Sniper, and had owned several Los Angeles bars and restaurants for many years.

Billy is survived by his mother, Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew, Grayson and niece, Charley.