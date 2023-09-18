Chrishell Stause Mourns ‘All My Children’ Co-star Billy Miller: ‘You Are Gone Way Too Soon’

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The soap world is reeling over the sudden death of Billy Miller. The All My Children and The Young and the Restless actor died on Sept. 15 at the age of 43, just two days before his 44th birthday. Following the devastating news, Chrishell Stause shared a heartbreaking message on her Instagram Story about her co-star.

“Still processing this. Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now,” Chrishell, 42, wrote and included a sweet photo of Billy kissing her on the cheek.

Billy rose to fame in the soap world playing Richie Novak on All My Children from 2007 to 2008. The Selling Sunset star was a cast member during Billy’s run on the show and played Amanda Dillon. Billy went on to win three Daytime Emmy Awards for his role as Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless.

In a statement about his death, Billy’s manager revealed that the actor was “struggling with manic depression when he died.” A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Chrishell is just one of many soap stars who are mourning Billy’s death. Eileen Davidson, 64, one of Billy’s Y&R co-stars, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I’m so sad to hear of Billy Miller’s passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy.”

Eric Braeden, 82, who plays the legendary Victor Newman on Y&R, penned a touching tribute to his former co-star. “We lost BILLY MILLER! It saddens me deeply! He was a very gifted actor!” Eric’s message on X began. “‘BILLY BOY’ was not only a damn good actor but a nice man! May he rest in peace and meet up with KRISTOFF [St. John] in the BEYOND, ‘the undiscovered country from whose bourn no Traveller returns’ and tell each other jokes! They were both loved by their colleagues!”