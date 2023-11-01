Kim Kardashian Channels Salma Hayek in Sexy ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ Bikini: Video

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock / Everett Collection

Kim Kardashian, 43, sizzled in her latest Instagram video on November 1! The Kardashians star took to social media to show off her sexy From Dusk Till Dawn Halloween costume and channeled Salma Hayek‘s character from the film. In the clip, Kim wowed in the iconic red bikini originally worn by the now 57-year-old.

The brunette beauty left little to the imagination as she completed her ensemble with a gold arm bracelet, a headpiece, and a yellow Python snake. Throughout the clip, Kim did her best to recreate Salma’s famous dance moves in the film, as the SKIMS founder whipped her raven-hued tresses around. “From Dusk Til Dawn,” the 43-year-old captioned the sexy video. Of course, Kimberly made sure to tag the Oscar-nominated starlet in the post.

Soon after Kim shared the clip with her 364 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react and swoon over the costume. “The Supreme,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Insane Kim!!!” Despite the applause from some of her fans, others were not impressed. “Sorry but nobody looks as good as Salma in this role,” one follower penned, while a second quipped, “Nope. Selma is the best one.”

Although the costume was not a hit for many fans, Salma took to her Instagram Story and reacted to Kim’s costume with a rave review. “Bravo @kimkardashian I’m so honored,” the Frida star wrote. “You’ve brought back some wild memories! And a little PTSD [laugh emoji] Kim wore it best.” Salma starred in the film in 1996 alongside Quentin Tarantino, George Clooney, Danny Trejo, and more. She notably played the role of vampire queen Santánico Pandemonium.

The mother-of-four also got into the Halloween spirit with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 39, one day prior. The famous siblings looked extra chic in their Bratz dolls costumes alongside their pals Olivia Pierson and Natalie June Halcro. Kim shared photos of their outfits via Instagram and captioned the post, “BRATZ DOLLZ.” Khloe rocked a yellow mini dress with a plaid print, meanwhile, the billionaire opted for a pink plaid crop top and skort.