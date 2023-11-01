How to Get Kim Kardashian’s Blonde Hairstyle From Her ‘Clueless’ Halloween Costume

Image Credit: John Salangsang/BFA/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian stole the show on Halloween when she dressed up as the character Cher from the iconic movie, Clueless. Not only did Kim dress up in the yellow plaid outfit Cher wore, but she even rocked a blonde hairstyle that looked just like the hairstyle worn by Alicia Silverstone, who played Cher in the film.

We loved Kim’s hair so much that we wanted to recreate it ourselves for next Halloween and luckily, celebrity hairstylist Davontae Washington, shared with HollywoodLife, the exact steps he took to create Kim’s Clueless-inspired Halloween hair.

Davontae explained, “So this Halloween look was Cher from Clueless, and Kim collaborated on this look with her daughter North West, as Dion, Cher’s best friend.” He went on to say, “We decided to duplicate that exact same hairstyle Cher had in the movie. She had lots of layers and movement. She had your iconic Beverly Hills dirty blonde blowout, and we wanted to pay homage to that.”

The first step Davontae took was prepping the wig. “To prep the wig, I drenched it with water and followed with milk_shake’s glistening serum. I blow-dried it to get the wig as silky as possible for movement,” he revealed.

Then, “Once the wig was fully dried, I started giving the wig some layers for movement because Cher had layered hair. This gives the hair so much more volume and body when using any kind of hot tool and manipulating the natural texture of the hair. So once we were pleased with the layers and length of the wig, I used the CHI Lava 1″ Curling Iron and started curling the hair and pinning the sections to set the curls.”

Davontae shared the final step, “After her makeup was fully done, I applied the wig to Kim’s head using a glue adhesive. Then, we took down the pins and followed with a round brush and my Dyson blow dryer to loosen the curls. I used the IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo for texture and to eliminate oils. This was all to give it the iconic Clueless look. In the movie, she would play with her hair and redirect it all the time. It was so expensive looking but natural at the same time and we wanted to duplicate and channel that exact feel.”