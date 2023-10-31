Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint West Seen Flipping Off the Paparazzi in a New Video

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West wasn’t afraid to share his opinion of the pesky paparazzi. According to a now-viral October 30 social media video, the 7-year-old flipped off a group of photographers who swarmed him and his famous mom, 43.

In the clip, Kim was seen opening a car door for her son and a few of his friends. As they walked out, Saint didn’t hesitate to stick up his middle finger as the cameras continued to flash in his direction. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum then placed her hand on Saint’s chest, seemingly as a way to stop him from doing anything else.

In addition to Saint, Kim shares children North, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West. Recently, fans of The Kardashians watched as the mother of four brought her eldest son and his pals to an Arsenal soccer game in London.

Kanye West’s son Saint West hopped out the car with his mom and friends, then he flipped off the paparazzi 😂 pic.twitter.com/S1pSxbBWII — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 31, 2023

“I am taking Saint and his best friends and their moms on a trip to London and Paris. It’s called our ‘Soccer Mom Tour Trip,’” she explained during the episode that aired earlier this month on Hulu. “I try to find what my kids’ passion is and do a trip with them. I’ve taken Chicago and her friends to San Diego — they love the zoos and the Legoland’s and all that. Luckily, Psalm just tags along, you know. North loves Paris and fashion, so I took her to Paris.”

Kim also affectionately called Saint “such a momma’s boy,” adding that she loves it but knows that these years with him “aren’t gonna last forever.” As an avid soccer fan, Saint wanted to bring a specific jersey to the game, but Kim realized she left it at home. After he called this the “worst day of [his] life,” the SKKN founder reassured her child the evening would still be fun.

“Oh, stop it, Saint,” Kim was heard saying. During her subsequent confessional, the Skims mogul admitted that tough parenting tactics aren’t her favorite methods. “It’s really hard for me to be strict and to discipline a lot. My parents weren’t strict at all, and sometimes, because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner come in and tap me out, and take over and handle it.”

Since she doesn’t have a male partner at the moment, Kim revealed she hired a male nanny, a.k.a. a “manny” to help watch her sons because they’re growing up in a “female-dominated” household, she noted in the episode.

“I really wanted a male around that was gonna be picking them up and taking them to sports,” the reality TV personality explained, before confessing that she was initially “scared out of [her] mind” to tell ex Ye, 46, about her decision.