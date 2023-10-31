Mariah Carey Looks Stunning as Jessica Rabbit for Sexy Halloween Costume

Image Credit: Zelig Shaul/Shutterstock

She’s not bad, she’s just drawn that way! Mariah Carey showed off her sexy Halloween costume as Jessica Rabbit on Instagram on Monday, October 30. While she’s usually the “Queen of Christmas,” the R&B singer, 54, showed that she has love for other holidays with her amazing outfit. Even though she was showing her passion for Halloween, she reminded fans “#notyet” in the caption, hinting that the holiday season is right around the corner. “Happy Halloween!” she wrote with a pumpkin emoji.

Dressed as the classic cartoon, Mariah sported an identical, strapless red dress with tons of sequins. Through the leg slits, she showed off some matching heels, and she accessorized with a pair of long purple gloves. She completed the look with her own dyed red hair, as well as bright red lipstick. She definitely looked exactly like Jessica Rabbit. A few fans left comments with GIFs of the beloved character, showing just how well she captured her style.

While Mariah seems like she’s enjoying spooky season fine, fans also know that the time for the holiday season is just around the corner! It’s become a bit of a tradition for the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer to welcome in the yuletide season the day after Halloween like she did back in 2021. For a hilarious video, she filmed herself in a spooky house with a pumpkin display that said “It’s Not Time.” Dressed in a sexy red dress, she took a candy cane and smashed the pumpkin that said “not” to inform fans that “It’s Time!”

Despite her love of Christmas music, Mariah has shown that she likes to have fun on Halloween too. In her “It’s Time” video for 2022, she rocked a latex outfit with a witch’s hat as she rode her stationary bike. Back in 2019, she went for a classic rockstar look for Heidi Klum’s holiday party.

Luckily for fans, they won’t have to wait long to hear the singer belt out her classic Christmas tunes. She already has her “Merry Christmas One and All” tour announced, and it’s set to begin on November 15. She’ll be on the road with her holiday show until December 17.