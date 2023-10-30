Tupac Shakur Spoke of ‘Nothing Else’ but Jada Pinkett Smith, His Sister Says in New Biography

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock, Bei/Shutterstock

Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s close friendship is highlighted in a new authorized biography, Tupac Shakur. The book, which was approved by the late rapper’s mother, Afeni Shakur Davis, before her death in 2016, was written by Staci Robinson and features quotes from his sister, Sekyiwa Shakur. The doting sibling recalled some memorable moments she had with her brother, and some of them mentioned Jada.

One moment included details about Tupac’s friendship with John Cole. “All I remember is John coming over to the house all the time. And nothing else could be talked about but Jada,” Sekyiwa said in the book via PEOPLE. “His music changed. This people changed. And Jada came — the entity! The magazine posters had come off his wall and John’s art went up on his wall. And pictures of Jada.”

Tupac and Jada, 52, first met at their Maryland high school, Baltimore School for the Arts, when they were chasing their creative careers, and she became “a lifelong friend.” Staci also reportedly mentioned a song that Tupac wrote to the actress after he moved to Marin City, CA. It was apparently called “The omega of my Heart” and featured details about how much he admired her.

“u will never fully understand / How Deeply my Heart Feels 4 u,” some of the words in the poem includes, according to the new book. “U R my Heart in Human Form / a Friend I could never replace,” it then concludes.

This isn’t the first time the public has heard about Tupac and Jada’s friendship. The Girls Trip star has also gushed over the talented artist and how much they cared for each other, in several interviews. She called their bond a “soulmate friendship,” in an interview with Rolling Out earlier this month.

“If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think that Pac and I have traveled a few together,” she said when asked if she ever regretted that their friendship didn’t turn to romance. “It just wasn’t possible.”

“It was like God made us that way,” she continued. “It was like, look, I’m going to put y’all together, right? Y’all are going to be a dynamic duo. But I’m going to tell you right now, I’m going to make it so y’all are not going to be able to get together ’cause that just wasn’t the purpose.”

Tupac and Jada weren’t on speaking terms when he was murdered at the age of 25 in 1997. She previously revealed she distanced herself after she thought his life was becoming too dangerous. The new authorized biography came out last week and is available now.