Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Tupac Shakur Her ‘Soulmate’ in New Interview as She Reveals Will Smith Separation

Jada Pinkett Smith admitted that she felt a very strong connection to late rapper Tupac Shakur, referring to him as her “soulmate,” in a new interview. Jada, 52, admitted that even though she felt that the “California Love” rapper was a soulmate of sorts, she also explained that she didn’t think that it needed to be a “romanticized idea,” in a new interview with Rolling Out. She said that despite being close friends, the two never really had any romantic chemistry.

When Jada discussed soulmates, she said that she believes there are “all kinds of definitions” of the term, saying that someone can consider their child to be their soulmate. She did explain that she felt like there was a definite connection to Tupac. “If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think Pac and I have traveled a few together in various forms,” she said.

The interviewer asked Jada if she ever regretted not taking her friendship with the rapper to the next step, and she said that the two didn’t have chemistry except for a special type of “friendship love.” Despite saying there was “no chemistry,” she did admit that she knew they shared a special connection. “We had those moments, and I wish I could get people to understand the repelling nature,” she said. “It was almost like God made us that way. It was like: look, I’m gonna put y’all together, alright? Y’all are gonna be a dynamic duo, but I’ma tell you right now, I’ma make it so y’all not going to be able to get together. ”

Jada’s interview opening up about her friendship with Tupac comes just days after she revealed that she and her husband, Will Smith, have been separated since 2016. The Worthy author admitted that she and her husband live “completely separate lives” in an interview with NBC News. Despite being separated, the two of them are still legally married. She said that she promised not to legally split from the King Richard star. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever, and I just haven’t been able to break that promise,” she said.