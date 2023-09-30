Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts to New Arrest in Tupac Shakur Murder Case

Image Credit: Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, spoke out for the first time since a new suspect was arrested for the murder of Tupac Shakur this week. The actress took to her Instagram story and shared a short but emotional message that mentioned “closure” and “answers,” just hours after Duane “Keffe D” Davis was taken into custody for the 1996 fatal shooting.

“Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac,” Jada wrote along with a dove emoji.

Duane’s Friday arrest by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was first reported by the Associated Press andABC News. The action is the first major development in the cold case since it occurred 27 years ago. Tupac was just 25 years old at the time of his death and was at the height of his rap career.

The suspect, Duane, was charged with one count of murder with a gang enhancement. At a press conference, Las Vegas police described him as the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Tupac, who was shot four times in a car on September 7, 1996. He died from his injuries at a hospital on September 13, 1996.

Before his death, Jada was known for being close friends with Tupac. She previously called him a “best friend” and talked about their close bond, which started when they were students at Baltimore School of the Arts in Maryland. “It was the first day and he came over to me and introduced himself,” Jada said in an interview. “Definitely from looking at him, wasn’t necessarily the type of cat that I would even like, deal with.”

“But as soon as he approached me, he was like a magnet,” she continued. “Once you paid attention to him he kind of sucked you in. And we hit it off from that moment on.” Jada also called him a “brother” and “father figure” to her. “The type of relationship we had…you only get that once in a lifetime…,” she added.