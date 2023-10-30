Matthew Perry’s Ex Fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, Breaks Silence on His Death With Heartbreaking Tribute

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Matthew Perry‘s ex fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, shared a heartbreaking tribute (SEE HERE) to Instagram on Monday. The memorable post featured a black and white photo of the actor, who died at the age of 54 on Saturday, from the back and included a lengthy caption about what she loved about him and how much gratitude she felt for their former relationship.

“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented,” she began in the caption of the post. “As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. ‘F***, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???’ We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

“But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too,” she continued. “While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease,” she added before concluding with, “Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication).”

Molly’s tribute to Matthew comes one day after she was seen looking somber during a stroll after his death. The literary manager started dating him in 2018 and Matthew revealed they had gotten engaged in 2020. “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time,” he told PEOPLE at the time.

The lovebirds broke up seven months later. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best,” Matthew’s rep told Us Weekly about the split.

Matthew was sadly found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home on Saturday and died of an apparent drowning. No official cause of death has been given as officials plan to wait for a toxicology report to come back.